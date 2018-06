× Featuring: Rob G.

Rob G. is a 19 year old male, fresh out of high school.

He has never worked before; therefore he has a clean slate and can be easily trained. He is work ready and eager to begin a career.

Rob would love to work at a grocery store.

If you would like more information about Rob G. contact Phoenix at (256) 880-0671 or e-mail kmeikus@phoenixhsv.org.