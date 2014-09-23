Arsenal: Gate 7 open for afternoon traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) - Staff at Redstone Arsenal hope to have Gate 7 open by close of business Tuesday so people can use it to go home.

It is now open for traffic.

Gate 7, Martin Road off of Zierdt Road, was closed for much of the day Tuesday. It caused long delays Tuesday morning as drivers had to use other entry points, most of them opting for Gate 9.

This caused delays on many feeder roads to Gate 9, including Interstate 565 and Old Madison Pike.

It didn't just impact Arsenal drivers, though. Some students were late to nearby schools due to the traffic delays. Office staff at Columbia High School confirmed four school buses were late on Tuesday.

Gate 7 is closed because a disposal crew is getting rid of unexploded ordnance that construction workers found on Monday evening.