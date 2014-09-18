BUDS ‘Buddy Walk’ Brings Awareness to Down Syndrome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - Saturday, a support group for north Alabama spent the day bringing awareness about Down Syndrome. BUDS held a walk today to bring awareness to the disorder and share support for the kids who have it.

The BUDS Buddy Walk was held in cities across the nation. It's the organization’s only fundraiser of the year.

BUDS uses those funds to provide new information packets to parents of children with Down Syndrome. They also plan to provide scholarships to children and young adults to attend community colleges.