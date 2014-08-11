UPDATE: Power restored to 35,000 customers in NW Huntsville, Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities says power has been restored following a large outage Monday morning in northwest Huntsville and northwest Madison County.

It was initially reported just after 10:30 a.m. and affected 35,000 customers, according to Huntsville Utilities spokesperson Gary Whitley.

The outage affected several areas, including Research Park in Huntsville, and Meridianville and Hazel Green in northwest Madison County.

The outage was caused by an equipment failure, and lasted approximately 20 minutes. Huntsville Utilities crews are continuing to work in the area to ensure all customers have power.