Special Olympics Golf Team Receives Money to Help with Upcoming Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WHNT) -Many folks enjoy hitting the greens. In Tennessee, one man dedicates a great deal of his time and money to making sure disabled adults get to enjoy the game of golf.

Sherry Carter nominated Bill Daniels, the Special Olympics golf team's head coach. She sent us an email that reads, in part:

"Bill Daniels provides transportation and is constantly trying to raise funds for the team. Bill says that what he gets back from the team is compensation enough, but on his limited income that can be costly."

WHNT NEWS 19 went to Tennessee to surprise Daniels and the golf team.

Any good golfer would tell you the sport is not about perfection. In this case, with the Special Olympics golf team, it's about bonding and having fun.

"I kind of feel for the boys and I want to help them out as much as possible," says Daniels.

Two years of helping a bit here and there, eventually turned into a head coach position. It was something Bill Daniels didn't expect. He also didn't expect to see us at Pebble Creek Golf Club to surprise him with $319.

"Thank you so much," said Daniels, after graciously accepting the money. "We really appreciate that."

The team practices weekly and competes in tournaments several times a year. Every golfer gets a coach and during practice, everyone gets encouragement.

The teams stick together. They cut up. Every once in a while, a ball gets away from them. But in the end, everything is right on par.

The Special Olympics golf team has an upcoming tournament. Daniels says the Pay it Forward money will help cover the cost of gas and food on the trip.