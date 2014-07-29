UPDATE: Albertville man pleads guilty to sexual abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT)- An Albertville man charged with sexual abuse decided to enter a guilty plea before his case had even been presented to a grand jury.

Albertville Police arrested Russell Keith Herring, 55, back in June.

"Mr. Herring was accused and ultimately plead guilty to molesting by touching in the private area a nine year old girl," said Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Reynolds.

Reynolds says after Herring's first arrest, he found himself in more legal trouble.

"Then another victim came forward, who was a 13 year old girl. Accused Mr. Herring of actually, when she was sleeping, walking into her house and pulling her pants down and lifting her shirt up."

Last week Herring decided to enter a guilty plea and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

"Now these children won't have to get on the stand and look in 12 strangers' eyes and give some of the most intimate details of something that they experienced and have to live with forever. So I am thankful that Mr. Herring decided to do the right thing and go ahead and plead guilty early and not drag it out for these victims."