Huntsville Police search for person who burglarized a Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville police are looking for a person who officers say stole copper piping from an area business.

Police say officers noticed glass broken out of the front door of Scrimsher Company Inc. Sunday morning.

They say a K-9 searched the business, and officers noticed the burglar had taken copper piping from inside.

Officers say they were not able to contact the owner. An investigation is underway.