Death of stand-out Ohio student determined to be caffeine overdose

LAGRANGE, Ohio – The sudden death of an Ohio high school student has been traced back to something almost everyone consumes every day–caffeine.
Just days before graduation, Logan Stiner, 18, was found unresponsive at his family’s home. Early into the investigation, police said they had ruled out foul play in the teen’s death.
The death of Stiner, a top five student in his class, prom king, and wrestling star, shocked the community.
His autopsy didn’t reveal anything, but additional blood tests were conducted after a family member found a bag of caffeine. That blood test revealed Stiner had more than 70 micrograms of caffeine in his body. 50 micrograms is considered toxic.
“This is news to the coroner’s office, we had never seen this before,” said Dr. Stephen Evans, the Lorain County Coroner.
The mixture of caffeine was so potent, it became poisonous.
Caffeine powder isn’t illegal in Ohio and it’s available online, but just one teaspoon mixed with water is like drinking 30 cups of coffee in one sitting.
Now, there is a growing movement in Ohio to regulate caffeine powder.
9 comments
Michael
Oh no. Soon the government overreaction will be here and caffeine will be banned.
Michaelangelo
So then write to your congressman and tell them what kind of change you DO want to see.
Amanda
The first paragraph here is misleading. We do not consume raw caffeine on a daily basis. There really is a tiny amount of caffeine in a cup, even a pot of coffee. You literally cannot drink yourself to caffeine death with coffee (its a diuretic). BUT raw caffeine is incredibly potent and dangerous. It used to be only available to chemists. This kid should never have had access to it and anyone who isnt aware of its potency and dangers should not have access to it. Sorry for the family’s loss.
Jeremy
I think there units are off in the article… micrograms are smaller than milligrams. Maybe they mean 5 grams were found in his body?
Josh
I just looked up the LD50 for caffine and its 150 milligrams or 150,000 micrograms per kilogram of body weight. That’s 80 cups of coffee. Guess the kid was really sensitive to it.
Branko Pezdi
Pathetially sloppy reporting from mathematics and fact challenged journalism school graduates.
A cup of coffee contains on the order of 100 mg of caffeine. This translates to 0.1 grams and 100,000 micrograms. If, as the article states, one teaspoon of caffeine is equivalent to 30 cups of coffee, then one teaspoon of caffeine is 3 GRAMS. Furthermore, then 5 GRAMS of caffeine is toxic. The kid most likely consumed 7 GRAMS of caffeine.
Branko Pezdi
Pathetically….
Don
Interestingly enough, you can easily buy 100 grams of caffine powder on Amazon.com for less than $15. I am sure this kid was not the only kid using powder form…but the only one who overdosed, for now.
Lotus
Am I the only one here who has never heard of caffeine powder?
