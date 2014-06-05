× Barrel-Making Jobs Coming to Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Jack Daniel’s Cooperage is seeking operator technicians for its new white oak barrel-making plant in Lawrence County. This is according to our news partners at al.com.

The facility is designed for 200 workers in Lawrence County’s Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex.

The positions start at $16 per hour. Workers must have a high school diploma, GED or equivalent, be at least 18 years old, have two years of industrial or manufacturing experience, have the ability to work flexible work schedules and meet the physical demands of the job.

The job involves several functions:

Wood receiving – support with inventory controls and wood drying processes to provide adequate supply for production needs

Wood processing – process staves and heading thru equipment (i.e. planer, jointer, rip saws and other barrel making equipment) and stacking the finished product

Wood inspection – apply wood quality specification as determined by our internal quality program

Barrel assembly – support barrel construction including raising, toasting, charring and hooping (and hoop making equipment) and barrel head assembly

Barrel inspection – inspect and repair, understand and apply all quality control guidelines

Operate a forklift and other equipment if needed

Drive a company vehicle if needed

Support our Maintenance Technicians on preventative maintenance tasks and communicate equipment malfunctions

Job candidates must pass a drug test and background check as part of the employment screening process. To apply, visit AIDT.edu/jobs.