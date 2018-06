Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Job Corps is a government program that helps young men and women ages 16 - 24 who face difficulties in obtaining quality jobs. While in the Job Corps program, students receive additional education, training for a specific job, life skills training and other assistance to prepare them for the world of work.

An informational orientation is held Wednesdays in Huntsville, at 1008 Oakwood Drive, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Call (256) 535-9535 or email Andrea Brown at abrown@abcworks.net