A Simple Game Makes A World of Difference for Local Wounded Warriors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville, Ala. - (WHNT) There are hundreds of thousands of veterans in America living with wounds of the body and mind. James West, a veteran of Iraq deals with physical scars everyday after a fuel explosion in 2006. The fire burned more than 40 percent of his body, an accident which required dozens of surgeries and skin grafts.

These days he lives a far more normal life than you might expect. Training for a 5k and playing golf at Huntsville Country Club. West was just one of 130 golfers participating in a charity golf tournament at the Club sponsored by People Tec. The small business based out of Huntsville chose a golf tournament as the way to raise money for local wounded warriors, and raised more than $10,000 at the event. The money raised exceeded their goal for the day and matched the number they were hoping to raise all year.

Click on the video player above to hear James' story and find out why he continues to inspire wounded warriors across North Alabama. From our family at WHNT News 19 to James and the rest of our veterans, Thanks!

You really do mean the world.