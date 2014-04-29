NWS: Damage at Bay Hill Village & Marina Appears to Be From “At Least EF-3” Tornado

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Monday’s storms left the Bay Hill Village community powerless as houses there sustained some major damage.

The National Weather Service sent a team to survey the damage Tuesday morning. “At least EF-3 damage confirmed at Bay Hill Marina,” a representative said.

One resident who lived near the Bay Hill Marina says her house was hit hard. Ruth Kerving says her roof is gone over her kitchen and water poured in through the night.

Kerving braced the worst of the storms with her dog in a closet. She says she’s been through tornadoes before in Kansas, but Alabama tornadoes are worse than she imagined.

Other than Kerving, there were very few residents out in the Bay Hill Village streets.

There was no access to the Marina, but you could see damage at the boat storage building. Tuesday morning, teams were able to see a much clearer picture. Rodney Terry sent the pictures you see above.

Only one person was injured at the marina.

Power lines and massive trees swept across Highway 72, making the major outlet almost impassable for most of Monday night.

Crews did start clearing power lines and fallen trees from Highway 72, mostly eastbound Monday night after the storm passed Limestone County.

