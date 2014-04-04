× Junior Achievement to Honor Local Leaders at April 11 Gala

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Junior Achievement of North Alabama announces its eighth annual Business Hall of Fame to honor north Alabama business leaders. Recognized for their business excellence, courageous thinking and actions, vision and innovation, and philanthropy, the 2014 Class of Laureates includes: Susy and Bob Thurber, Sandra Steele Livingston and Wally Kirkpatrick.

The North Alabama Business Hall of Fame, A Celebration of Legends and Legacies, will be held Friday, April 11, 2014 at The Westin Huntsville. This black tie (optional) event will honor the Laureates who were chosen because they have made outstanding contributions to free enterprise and the economic development of the region while serving as inspiring role models for all – but especially our young people.

“Junior Achievement is thrilled to have the opportunity to honor this year’s Business Hall of Fame laureates who have each made a unique and lasting impact on our community by serving as role models for the local students and future leaders,” said Mary Ramsey, Interim Director of Junior Achievement of North Alabama.

The laureates were nominated and ultimately chosen by an independent selection committee representing a wide range of economic interests from the Huntsville/Madison County area.

Individual tickets and Corporate Sponsorships are available for this event. Reservations can be made by calling 256-533-4661 or online – click here.

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy. Through a dedicated volunteer network that has been built through partnerships with the Huntsville/Madison Chamber of Commerce, area corporations, organizations and small businesses, JA provides in-school and after-school programs for students in grades K-12. In addition, JA provides Job Shadowing, career speakers and career fair assistance to area schools. JA programs focus on nine key content areas: workplace readiness skills, business, citizenship, economics, entrepreneurship, ethics/character, financial literacy, and career development.

-Information provided by Junior Achievement of North Alabama