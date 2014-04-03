× U.S. Marshals Arrest Second Suspect in Florence Shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force arrested a second man Thursday wanted in connection with a recent drive-by shooting in Florence.

Agents say they found 25-year-old Matthew Joseph Terhune Thursday morning inside a mobile home on Lauderdale County Road 301.

Terhune had been wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault, and shooting into an occupied building.

Florence police are questioning Terhune in connection with a March 28 shooting on North Eclipse Street that injured one woman.

Officers had already arrested 25-year-old Travis Eric Fallows in connection with this case.