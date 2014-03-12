Scholarship Group Offers Money to Help Students Move from Failing Schools

(WHNT) – Leaders with a scholarship group held a meeting with area private schools today. They’re trying to get them signed up with the Department of Revenue so they can give scholarships under The Alabama Accountability Act.

The scholarships help students from failing schools get the money needed to attend private institutions.

This particular scholarship group gives their money on a first come, first served basis. You just have to attend a failing school and meet income requirements similar to those for free or reduced lunch.

Click here to apply for the scholarship.