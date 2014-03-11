Burritt on the Mountain Offers Spring Camps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make spring break more exciting than ever when you join Burritt for Gold Mountain Adventure! During the week of March 24th-28th, kindergarten through 5th grade students will have a blast at our spring day camp.

This year's camp is inspired by Treasure Hunt at Gold Mountain, our special feature for 2014. The week's activities will center on the excitement of the 1829 gold rush in Georgia and Alabama. Campers will imagine what life was like for the miners who joined in the southern gold rush as they experience life as a settler at Gold Mountain. They will also learn about the Cherokee and other tribes whose land held this precious gold.

Children will enjoy exploring our hiking trails as well as playing games and creating fun, unique crafts based on the camp's theme.

With Burritt's famous combination of genuine fun, quality instruction, and active play, this is sure to be a spring break to remember!

Camp days run from 9:00 to 2:00. Students should bring their own sack lunch, but Burritt will provide a snack each day. An extended day option is available for $12 per day with drop-off available as early as 7:45 a.m. and pick-up as late as 5:30 p.m.

Click here for more information or call (256) 518-3931.