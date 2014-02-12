Florist Fights Through Weather To Fill Valentine’s Orders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The open sign at Glenn's faced outward Wednesday morning, but Glenn Toups and crew already knew the rain could get replaced by snow.

Still you can't blame the lot in the flower shop for keeping hopes high.

They've already nearly filled their cooler with roses, some arranged, some still to be.

Owner Glenn Toups notes, "We probably do five to six times the volume of the normal week this one week."

So they depend on it going well.

Toups knows the drill to get his shop ready, "I'm a second generation florist. My mother opened a flower shop when I was three-years-old."

He grew up green, and he adds for color, "I slept in flower boxes, because that was the only clean place on the floor to sleep. I'm an old-time florist, and I've been in the business forever."

So he keeps the crews moving at a good clip, while he can safely keep them in the shop.

People working tell me he may stay the night, just like old times. He has to coordinate a lot of moving parts. Weather could keep his workers from coming. For that matter, it could keep his flowers from coming.

Toups points out, "Years ago, when I first started in the business, you got your flowers from a local guy down the street that grew flowers. Now, it's an international market. we get flowers from countries all around the world."

But even after countless hours of pruning and arranging, fear mingles with the petals.

What if weather prevents crews from delivering on Valentines Day?

Toups answers, "Right now what we're trying to tell people is we're going to deliver your flowers as soon as practicable."

Because flowers make a nice gesture for a loved one, but they don't justify putting someone else's loved ones at risk.

Toups says, "We don't want to put anybody in jeopardy. It's not only our drivers, our vehicles, but we don't want to hurt anybody else out there."

So they keep plugging away, getting arrangements ready, and on baited baby's breath they wait and hope.