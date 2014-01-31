North Alabama Businesses Still Suffering From Propane Shortage
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WHNT) — It’s been over a week since the governor declared a state of emergency in Alabama because of the propane shortage, and many north Alabama businesses are still suffering.
“We had farmers literally making it hour to hour,” DeKalb County EMA director Anthony Clifton says.
Clifton adds this last week has been hard for the county’s many poultry farmers and other businesses that use propane. He says the EMA and other county agencies have been working long hours trying to get enough propane to those businesses so they can carry on, one day at a time.
The poultry companies the farmers grow for have been sending the EMA lists of those farmers who are critical. “Every morning we come in to a new list of those who are in crises and we try to sort those lists, and by dark we try to have them something,” Clifton says.
This past week’s winter weather is making the propane all the more valuable, and Clifton says it’s hindering the delivery process as well. “The 18-wheelers that were down there got stuck down there, and the 18-wheelers that were up here got stuck up here and couldn’t get down to get more gas.”
The county is stable right now, but Clifton says they’re taking it one day at a time, and he says the long hours of ensuring it stays that way won’t end soon. “This is not something that’s going to end until warm weather, to be honest,” Clifton says.
mamac
From Gov. Bentley’s office……
A statement from Bentley’s press office shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday said the state of emergency suspends “the rules and regulations regarding the purchase and sale of propane gas directed by the propane gas industry, and allows propane tank owners to purchase propane from any company that sells it.”
Bentley, who said the state of emergency also lifts federal transportation motor carrier laws and allows more flexibility in the delivery to homes, schools and businesses, said price gouging is illegal under the state of emergency.”We make sure if that takes place under a state of emergency, those people are prosecuted,” he said. “We also make sure that the people who need propane can buy it from different individuals, so all of the rules and regulations are waived.”
Skillpot
Will we ever find out who created this man-made shortage? Not only here in Alabama, but I am told by sis that they have shortage in PA!
Charles Bavar
I did a prepaid buy back in the summer and had to get lp gas today. and the gas company did not let me use the prepaid. so, I had to pay 4 dollars a gallon for 100 gal. but, when I bought my gas in the summer I only paid 2 dollars a gal. so I would say that is price gouging. who do I contact.
Christopher
Contact the Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange…
