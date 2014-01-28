Rush On Winter Weather Gear At Area Hardware Stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala.(WHNT)-So you decided it was time to buy an extra heater, or maybe some tape for your pipes. Then you went to the store and found out a lot of other people had that idea long before you did.

It's hard luck at most area hardware stores right now, with winter weather gear vanishing off the shelves almost as soon as it arrives. Most stores report that they are completely sold out on the more popular items like heaters and pipe tape, while ice melt and propane are also in short supply.

Managers at Lowe's on Highway 72 in Madison said it may take weeks or even months for some items to be restocked, thanks to a nationwide cold spell that's impacting sister stores in other states.

"There's probably 100, 150 people a day coming in saying 'Nobody's got it, it's bare, everybody is out," said Don Mandeville, an assistant manager at Lowe's. "We've had a couple cases of electric heat come in and sell literally within 30 minutes of it hitting the floor. Everybody is out of heating and weather protection."

Heating supplies at many hardware stores sold out during the first Arctic blast that hit earlier this month.