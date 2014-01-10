Southern League Approves Sale of Huntsville Stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Southern League announced today it has approved the sale of the Huntsville Stars.

It made the announcement in a news release issued late Friday afternoon.

A group led by Miles Prentice is selling the franchise to a group led by Ken Young. Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball must both approve the sale in order for it to be finalized.

The Huntsville Stars plan to relocate to Biloxi, MS starting with the 2015 season. The Huntsville Stars will continue to play at Joe W. Davis Stadium for the 2014 season.

“Leaving Huntsville at the end of the 2014 season will be bittersweet for our league due to our long association with former Stars’ owner and beloved former Southern League President, Don Mincher," said League President Lori Webb. "But, as sad as we are to be leaving the Huntsville market, we are also excited as we look forward to opening a new ballpark in Biloxi and bringing professional baseball to that community."

Webb also expressed her thanks to the Huntsville community and fans for their many years of support.