× Boaz Housing Authority Comptroller Arrested, Fired

BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) – Boaz Police have arrested an official with the city’s Housing Authority after an audit revealed the misappropriation of more than $150,000.

Boaz Police say they arrested Stanley J. Knop at his home on Thursday. Knop was the comptroller for the Boaz Housing Authority. Police say the arrest came following an investigation prompted by the Boaz Housing Authority.

Authorities say Knop has been terminated from his position and is no longer employed with the Boaz Housing Authority.

Knop has been released on a $10,000 bond.