Downtown Rescue Mission Issues Urgent Call for Toy Donations for Local Children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Downtown Rescue Mission will host a party for local children this Saturday, December 21, and is issuing an urgent request for the public to help with toy donations.

This year, 350 children, ages newborn through 12, are signed up through the mission. This is more than last year; the mission says the need is much greater this year. The Downtown Rescue Mission is in urgent need of additional toys, specifically for children ages 0-2 and 8-12.

All toys should be new and unwrapped. Please bring the toys to the Mission’s main campus, at 1400 Evangel Drive, by Wednesday, December 18.

The children and their families will attend the Downtown Rescue Mission’s annual Christmas Children’s Party this Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. The children will sit with volunteers, color Christmas pictures, eat cupcakes and snacks, meet Santa and his elves and receive the toys.

The Downtown Rescue Mission provides food, clothing and shelter to the homeless in north Alabama and southern Tennessee. Here is more information: http://downtownrescuemission.org.