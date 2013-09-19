Fire Causes Evacuation at Huntsville Apartment Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - Fire forced one person from her home at a Huntsville apartment complex. Firefighters responded around 1:00 a.m. to the Jackson Square Apartments on Triana Boulevard.

A neighbor saw smoke coming from first floor apartment and called 911.

Heavy smoke was coming from building 201 when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to get in and get the fire put out within minutes.

Investigators say the fire started in the living room. There was fire damage and heavy smoke damage throughout.

Four apartments had to be evacuated. All residents were able to return to their apartments in about an hour, except the one resident who lived in the apartment were the fire started.