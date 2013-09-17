Amoré Arts Annual Dinner and Fundraiser set for October 10th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join the Madison Arts Council for Amore Arts, the annual dinner and fundraiser on Thursday, October 10th at 6pm at the newly renovated Best Western Plus in Madison. Enjoy a fine Italian dinner catered by the Port of Madison and created by Executive Chef, Jason Dille. Following dinner, guests are invited to participate in a raffle of unique gift baskets to raise money for the Madison Arts Council.

The band Redheaded Stepchild will be performing throughout the night. As a non-profit, MAC counts on donations to fund community art activities, public art, concerts, teacher grants, and more.

Help MAC raise money for a most worthy non-profit organization. Tickets are available at info@artsmadison.org for $30 per person.

It’s all for the “love of the arts!”