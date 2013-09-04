Future of Florence Senior Center Unclear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) - It’s a statistic some may not believe, but 25% of the cities population is made up of senior citizens.

A group of seniors are using that stat to send a message to Florence city leaders.

With the sale of the current Florence Senior Center to a China based company, the seniors have one year to move out.

“We just want them to realize that there are a lot of us here,” said Anna Broadfoot, an advocate for the Florence Senior Center.

She said the growth at the facility and events held there have doubled, maybe tripled in the last year.

“A lot of the people that are here at the senior center don’t have anyone except for us, and we are a family,” explained Broadfoot.

A family who the people here at the center want to keep together.

Anna Broadfoot said the seniors understand the $2-million may not go far, but they want the city council to look to the future while planning.

“We are not asking for anything elaborate, we are just asking for a place that we can stay together,” said Broadfoot. “The small area that we had before we were here was not capable of holding the amount of people we have now.”

And with the growing number of seniors in Florence, Broadfoot added the city should consider the building of a new senior center as phase one of a much bigger senior complex.

City leaders have said they are just now in the beginning phases of locating a place to put a new senior center.

Florence allocated $2-million from a capital projects bond issue to build the facility.