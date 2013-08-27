Update: Man Dies Following Wreck on Wall Triana in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Police say a 28-year-old man died from injuries he suffered in a wreck Tuesday afternoon involved two other vehicles on Wall Triana Highway in Madison.

Seth Grady Pruner, 28, was driving the gold-colored car that collided with a large dump truck and another vehicle.

Pruner lived in Hazel Green. He was rushed to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The wreck happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Wall Triana and Mill Creek Crossing. Traffic on Wall Triana was blocked for several hours in both directions.

Capt. John Stringer of the Madison Police Department said the circumstances of what caused the crash are still under investigation.