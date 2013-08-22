× Armed Robbery at Huntsville Gas Station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville police are investigating a robbery to a convenience store.

It happened at the Valero Gas Station on the corner of Blue Spring and Winchester Roads.

The clerk said at about 11:45 Wednesday night, two men came in and pointed their guns at the clerk, demanding money from the register. One robber fired a shot in the store.

Police are looking for two heavy-set males. One was wearing a red shirt and black pants, the other a black jacket and black pants. Both of the men were wearing masks.