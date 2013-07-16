Updated: Huntsville Pilot Killed in Fiery Plane Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PULASKI, Tenn. (WHNT) -- WHNT News 19 has learned the identity of the pilot who died Tuesday morning in Pulaski. His plane crashed on TN Highway 11.

According to CBS station WTVF in Nashville, the small plane caught fire shortly after the crash.

The pilot was the only person on board. Officials at Abernathy Airfield confirm 24-year-old Cliff Joseph Rosa died in the crash. Rosa lived in Huntsville.

The crash happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. on TN Highway 11 near Flat Rock Furniture.

We're told the plane almost crashed on a woman's car but she swerved in time to avoid it.

