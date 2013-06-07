Local Huntsville Students Represent USA at International Electric Car Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, UK (WHNT) - This afternoon, there's a group of students from Huntsville "across the pond" representing the country, for the first time ever, in an annual international electric car challenge.

It's called The Greenpower Race and "Greenpower Team USA" arrived in London on Wednesday to get ready for the race this Sunday.

They're students at technology schools in Huntsville and have been working since January 2012 to get to this point.

Their home-made car arrived safely and intact two weeks ago and has already impressed organizers of the competition.

"Team USA. It's amazing its attention to detail to the project. The innovation they used in the car, from what we've seen so far through the design model, it really is outstanding. There's not many UK teams that go to that level," said Greenpower Education Trust CEO Jeremy Way .

The students built the car out of used materials from the cancelled 'Ares' launch vehicle, and parts donated by companies from around Huntsville.

They'll compete with 500 teams from schools around the UK at the Goodwill Motor Circuit in West Sussex.

This competition will determine the team's position in the final race, which will be in October.