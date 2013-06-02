× Meth Lab Explosion Sends One to Hospital

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — According to Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin, a meth lab exploded late last night. Authorities responded to the area of Frazier Road just before 10:30 on Saturday night where they found a burn victim. Sheriff Franklin said the victim was burned in a meth lab explosion and was airlifted to the UAB Burn Center with second degree burns.

Two other people believed to be involved in the explosion are currently on the loose. The explosion happened a few blocks away from where the victim was found. Authorities say the explosion happened on Day Rolfe Road. Eight people were evacuated from the apartment complex. Authorities are investigating the explosion.