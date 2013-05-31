× Fishing Rodeo Saturday At Brahan Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – There is going to be a rodeo at Brahan Spring Park on Saturday. It’s not a typical rodeo, however. Instead of horses and bulls, children of 12 and under can expect to find excitement in the form of catfish, and instead of wrangling and riding these catfish, boys and girls will be fishing them instead.

But what makes this ‘fishing rodeo’ so different? Six hundred pounds of young, starved catfish have been added to the upper lagoon of the park on Wednesday, so as to increase the odds of young anglers successfully making a catch. Prizes will be awarded to the top boy and girl in three age divisions, and certain fish are tagged with cash prizes as well.

Hosted by Huntsville Parks and Recreation, the 29th annual Wally Vess Youth Fishing Rodeo will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Brahan Spring Park upper lagoon. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. The event is free for children 12 and under, but please bring your own fishing poles and bait. Some bait will be for sale on-site.

-Written by Seth Juneac