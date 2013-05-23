× Update: Russellville Police Find Man Wanted For Child Abuse

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Russellville Police say they’ve tracked down a man indicted for aggravated child abuse. They credit the public for calling in tips after seeing his picture on the news.

Investigators say 23-year-old Jacinto Castro Zacarias is now in custody.

Zacarias was living and working in Russellville using a stolen ID from Pelham.

Zacarias is accused of shaking his 3-month-old son in October 2012. The child was severely injured and had to be hospitalized.

He is being held without bond at this time.