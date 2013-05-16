× Click Picks: Google Inspired by Star Trek for New Features

Just as the new Star Trek movie debuts, Google announces a new enhancement inspired by a computer featured in the movie.

According to CNN.com, this week, Google announced it’s adding voice-activated search to its Chrome browser, allowing people in audible distance of a computer’s microphone to start a search by saying, “OK Google,” out loud followed by their terms.

Google’s search team is obsessed with the fictional “Star Trek” computer, which answered questions and obeyed orders when Enterprise crew members began a sentence with the word “computer.”

This feature starts with the word Google instead. And Google Glass will become active at the command ‘Ok, Glass’, followed by a request such as “record a video” or “Google the life span of lemurs.”

The feature on Google Chrome will become available over the next few weeks.