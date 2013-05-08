Bradley Nash Pleads Guilty To Federal Pornography Charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) - A man who oversaw children in a middle school band program has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

John Bradley Nash, 26, was charged as a result of an investigation into his activity while volunteering with the band at Discovery Middle School in Madison.

The guilty plea is for a Federal charge of Possession of Child Pornography. His Madison County case involving Electronic Solicitation and Possession of Child Pornography has been waived to a Grand Jury.

According to United States District Court documents on June 28, 2012, a search warrant was executed at Bradley Nash's residence in Madison. Authorities seized Nash's computers, cell phone, and other related items for evidence of child sexual abuse and child pornography.

According to those same documents, there were sexually suggestive, but not illegal, images of a 16-year-old female. On Nash's phone, images of the same female in various stages of undress and involved in sexually explicit conduct were found.

When police interviewed the 16-year-old girl, she admitted to being sexually involved with Bradley Nash, who she knew to be 22 at the time. The girl also admitted to taking the child pornographic images with her cell phone and sending them to Nash.

As a term of his plea, Bradley Nash will have a lesser sentence, followed by a supervised release where Nash will not have any unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18. Nash is also forbidden to use any online services after his release. Separate state charges against Nash are still pending.

The maximum punishment for Possession of Child Pornography is 10 years in jail and/or a fine of $250,000. Bradley Nash's sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 29 in Birmingham.

John Nash, 59, is charged with a violation of Alabama’s mandatory reporting law. Police say school administrators notified them on June 28, 2012 of a possible inappropriate relationship between a 15-year-old female student and the 24-year-old Nash. Police were also informed the alleged relationship had been previously reported to the band director, Bradley Nash’s father, who police say failed to report it to authorities as required by Alabama law.

John Nash, 59, had his trial continued to June 4 at 9 a.m. He remains on administrative leave with Madison City Schools

