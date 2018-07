× High School Baseball First-Round Playoff Pairings

Class 1A

North

Shoals Christian at Hackleburg, Fri., at Hamilton HS, 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Tharptown at Athens Bible, 1:30 and 3:45 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Marion County at South Lamar, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Berry at Sumiton Christian, Fri., 12:30 and 3 p.m.; (Sat., noon if needed)

Donoho at Addison, Fri., 4 and 6 p.m.; (Sat., 4 p.m. if needed)

Decatur Heritage at Ragland, Fri., 4 and 6 p.m.; (Sat., noon if needed)

Skyline at Cedar Bluff, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 10 a.m. if needed)

Spring Garden at Woodville, Fri., 1 and 3 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Class 2A

North

Colbert Heights at Sheffield, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Hatton at Phil Campbell, Fri., 5 and 7:30 p.m.; (Sat., 4 p.m. if needed)

Fultondale at Randolph County, Fri., 1 and 4 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Horseshoe Bend at Vincent, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., noon if needed)

Pleasant Valley at Lamar County, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Oakman at Ranburne, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Fyffe at Westbrook Christian, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., noon, if needed)

West End at Section, Fri., 5 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Class 3A

North

Deshler at Madison Academy, Fri., 5 and 7:30 p.m.; (Sat., 1:30 p.m. if needed)

West Morgan at Mars Hill Bible, Fri., 4 and 6 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

White Plains at Glencoe, Fri., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.; (Sat., 2 p.m., if needed)

Cleveland at Piedmont, Fri., 5 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

New Hope at Plainview, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1:30 p.m. if needed)

Pisgah at J.B. Pennington, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Cordova at Danville, Fri., 5 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1:30 p.m. if needed)

Good Hope at Winfield, Fri., 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 2 p.m. if needed)

Class 4A

North

West Limestone at Brooks, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., noon, if needed)

Priceville at Central-Florence, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Munford at Oneonta, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 2 p.m. if needed)

Fairview at Cleburne County, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 2 p.m. if needed)

Sardis at Alexandria, Fri., 5 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., noon if needed)

Jacksonville at Guntersville, Fri., 5 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 11 a.m. if needed)

Pope John Paul II at Madison County, Fri., 5 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

North Jackson at Ardmore, Fri., 5 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Class 5A

North

Muscle Shoals at Cullman, Fri., 5 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 2 p.m. if needed)

Hartselle at Russellville, Fri., 5 and 7:30 p.m.; (Sat., 4 p.m. if needed)

Sylacauga at Homewood, 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., noon if needed)

Briarwood Christian at Chilton County, City Park, Fri., 5 and 7:30 p.m.; (Sat., 2 p.m., if needed)

Walker at Pinson Valley, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 2 p.m., if needed)

Springville at Mortimer Jordan, Fri., 5 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., noon, if needed)

Scottsboro at Southside-Gadsden, Fri., 5 and 7:15 p.m.; (Sat., 2 p.m. if needed)

Etowah at Arab, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Class 6A

North

Decatur at Bob Jones, Fri., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Sparkman at James Clemens, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Hueytown at Tuscaloosa County, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., noon if needed)

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa at Hoover, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Gardendale at Vestavia Hills, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., noon if needed)

Mountain Brook at Hewitt-Trussville, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1:30 p.m. if needed)

Grissom at Clay-Chalkville, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)

Oxford at Huntsville, Fri., 4:30 and 7 p.m.; (Sat., 1 p.m. if needed)