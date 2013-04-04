× Danville Man Arrested for Impersonating a Doctor and Military Officer

DANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Danville man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a medical doctor to write phony prescriptions then dressing as a military officer to pick the prescription up.

Sheriff Ana Franklin reported that on Wed that the Morgan County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence located at 514 Hopewell Rd. in Danville and executed felony warrants for the arrest of Justin Lee Wright.

The Morgan County Drug Task Force obtained information this week that Justin Lee Wright had been calling pharmacies in Morgan County impersonating doctors and prescribing hydrocodone and other controlled substances for himself.

Agents learned that Wright had called as many as ten local pharmacies in the Hartselle, Decatur, and Morgan County area to make fake prescriptions for hydrocodone and other controlled substances.

Agents discovered that Wright has been presenting himself as a law enforcement officer as well as a captain with the U.S. Army Airborne Ranger’s and would wear military uniforms when picking up his prescription.

While executing warrant at the residence, agents located a military uniform in the vehicle driven by Wright with captain insignia displayed upon it along with a military care package addressed to Captain Justin Lee Wright. To the knowledge of authorities, with information provided by family members, Wright has never been a service member of any military branch.

Investigators are still following up on other leads and are expecting more felony arrest warrants to come for Wright, with the possibly for other individuals involved in making false calls to prescribe controlled substances on the behalf of Wright.

Wright was arrested and charged with two counts of Attempt to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – Hydrocodone and for the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and transported to the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $15,300.00