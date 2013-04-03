Authorities Say Colbert Burglary Suspect In Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) - After weeks of investigating, Colbert County authorities believe they have the man responsible for a rash of car break-ins and burglaries in custody.

Helping getting the man in custody, police are giving credit to a group of men at a Sheffield church for helping capture the suspect.

For several weeks police in Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia and Sheffield say someone has been on a crime spree.

Investigators say the suspect has been breaking into dozens of vehicles, stealing whatever they can get their hands on, and in some cases stealing the vehicle.

Reverend Steven Pochop at Abundant Grace Church in Sheffield says they have been victimized,“we’ve have several cars broken into in our parking lot.”

During a meeting on Tuesday night, Reverend Pochop said one of his parishioners spotted a man trying to break-in to a car in their parking lot.

Pochop and a church deacon gave chase, and the man was caught by police just moments later.

“What we were just trying to do is our civic duty, by trying to eradicate crime in our area,” explained Pochop. “We believe that’s why we’re here, one of the things god planted us here.”

Sheffield Police Chief Greg Ray says 39-year old Anthony Keith Hollins has been arrested for public intoxication and attempting to elude.

According to investigators, burglary and theft charges are expected to be filed against Hollins by police in Tuscumbia, Sheffield and Muscle Shoals.

“We’re hoping by this arrest, getting him off the streets,” said Chief Ray, “will probably stop this rash of car break-ins, car burglaries, and auto thefts that have been going on the past couple of weeks.”

In addition to the Sheffield charges, an arrest warrant for fraudulent use of a credit card in Tuscumbia has been issued for Anthony Hollins.

Each law enforcement agency is planning to group all of their burglary and stolen car cases against Hollins together, and present them to an upcoming Colbert County Grand Jury session.

Hollins remains at the Sheffield City Jail.