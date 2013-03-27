The NCAC Superheroes Bike-A-Fun-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To commemorate April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, the National Children’s Advocacy Center (NCAC) is hosting their second annual Superheroes Bike-A-Fun-Run and Family Block Party April 13 beginning at 8:00 a.m. This event is open to all ages and will begin at the NCAC Campus at 210 Pratt Avenue.

The Superheroes Bike-A-Fun-Run includes the “Flash” 1 mile race at 8 a.m. and a 5K race at 9 a.m. followed by a 1 mile fun run and a 10K bike. Strollers, pets, wagons, etc. are welcome for the fun run. The free Family Block Party will feature fun for the whole family, including food, face-painting, games and inflatables and will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

How Much: Free Family Block Party, $15 for the "Flash" 1 Mile Race USATF, $15 for the 1 Mile Fun Run, $20 for the 5K Run USATF, $25 for both the 10K Bike and 1 Mile Fun Run events (Individual), $50 maximum for family of up to 5 for the 10k Bike and 1 Mile Fun Run.

For more information on the Family Block Party or to register for the Superheroes Bike-A-Fun-Run please visit the NCAC website at www.nationalcac.org. All proceeds from this event will go to directly impact children and families who have been victims of abuse.