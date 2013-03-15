Madison County Awarded $740,000 for Industrial Access Road Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong says the commission has been working with the Alabama Department of Transportation for some time now to secure industrial access funding that will allow Intergraph's corporate headquarters to relocate to the Madison campus just off I-565.

“This funding is great news for our community and will help attract more jobs to the Intergraph campus,” said Chairman Strong.

“The award of over $740,000 announced by the Industrial Access Road Board represents a partnership between state and local government to help grow our economy.” Strong continued. “We owe a huge thanks to the members of the Industrial Access Road Board, John Cooper, Dr. Marquita Davis and Young Boozer, for seeing the importance of this project.”

In October of last year, Intergraph announced it will build a $58 million headquarters on a site located near the I-565/Madison Boulevard corridor, to be ready for occupancy in 2014. The I-565/Madison Boulevard corridor is one of 6 redevelopment areas targeted in Madison's growth plan and essential in the continued development of the south portion of Madison.

The new Intergraph headquarters will total 250,000 square feet and house office space for 1,100 employees. This new facility will provide a new and highly visible entrance into Madison County's Research Park/Redstone Arsenal corridor. This new headquarters will also anchor a major redevelopment of the rest of the Intergraph campus that will produce additional high-tech jobs and future opportunities for commercial development in both Madison and Huntsville.

“The construction of our new facility represents a long-term commitment to Madison, Madison County and the Huntsville area, by Intergraph and our parent company, Hexagon AB. This award strengthens that commitment, bringing new roads and better access to our headquarters and future development sites which will benefit both our employees and the surrounding community,” said Ed Porter, Executive Vice President of Human Resources with Intergraph. “We truly appreciate the effort put forth by Chairman Strong, Mayor Trulock and many other local leaders that helped make this award a reality.”



"This project was a joint effort between the city of Madison and Madison County, working closely as a combined team to further the growth and prosperity of our community. I am very thankful for the tremendous support that we received from the State of Alabama, our Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, as well as our Alabama legislators Senator Arthur Orr, Senator Bill Holtzclaw, and Representative Mike Ball. Madison continues to grow and prosper due to the tremendous support that we receive throughout the community,” said Mayor Troy Trulock.