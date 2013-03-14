Huntsville Doctor Charged With Harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - A Huntsville doctor turned himself in to police on Thursday. Dr. Amish B. Shah is charged with harassment.

An employee of Huntsville Hospital made a claim against Dr. Shah in early February.

Dr. Shah, a nephrologist, is an independent member of the medical staff at both Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center. He also operates the Comprehensive Kidney Disease Center on Whitesport Drive.

WHNT News 19 contacted Huntsville Hospital about the matter. Robert W. Chappell, Jr., MD, Huntsville Hospital's chief medical officer, said he is aware of the investigation. But, he did not comment further. A spokeswoman for Huntsville Hospital encouraged WHNT NEWS 19 to get a comment from Dr. Shah's attorney.

WHNT News 19 contacted Dr. Shah's attorney, who did not have a comment. Dr. Shah has bonded out of jail.

The Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners is also involved in the investigation.