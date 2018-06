× Bonnaroo 2013 To Feature Petty, McCartney, Mumford & Sons and More

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WHNT) – The organizers of Bonnaroo have something for everyone this year. The lineup was announced Tuesday, and it includes some big names.

Acts scheduled to perform include Paul McCartney, Mumford & Sons, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, The Lumineers, ZZ Top, Billy Idol & even “Weird Al” Yankovic.

See all the performers here.

Tickets go on sale February 23 at 11 a.m. CST.

Bonnaroo is June 13-16 in Manchester, TN.