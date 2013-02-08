Man Wrecks Truck On Bankhead Parkway, Dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - Huntsville Police are investigating a deadly wreck on Bankhead Parkway at Oak Park Drive.

Just before 12 p.m. Friday, residents called police about a single-vehicle crash. A blue 2008 Toyota Tacoma truck was traveling east on Bankhead Parkway but left the roadway, hit a street sign and crossed back over Bankhead and hit a tree on the other side.

The driver of the truck, Matthew Allen Michael, was rushed to Huntsville Hospital, but died shortly after he arrived. Allen was 27 years old and lived in Huntsville.

Police say toxicology tests are pending.