Part 3:
Part 3: Madison Mayor Troy Trulock Presents 2013 ‘State of the City’ Address
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
City of Madison approves development agreement for Margaritaville hotel- view some concept renderings
-
Have Facebook data centers created jobs in other communities?
-
East Florence making turn-around as road project nears and hospital moves forward
-
Town Madison project gets $40 million bond deal to cover infrastructure costs, connect to I-565
-
Madison County approves $3 million payment to Huntsville in support of Toyota Mazda plant
-
-
GOP candidate Tommy Battle talks Governor’s race, record as mayor
-
Local law enforcement officers start torch run to Troy for the 2018 Alabama Special Olympics
-
Madison City Council adopts Transportation Plan through 2040
-
Democratic candidate Walt Maddox talks Governor’s race
-
Margaritaville Hotel coming to Town Madison development
-
-
Madison City Council renews Three Springs business license with safety requirements
-
Authorities charge Huntsville man in connection to pornography detected by Dropbox file sharing service
-
Former Huntsville superintendent nominated for Assistant Secretary of Army