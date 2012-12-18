× Affordable Housing Advisory Council Holds First Meeting

The Huntsville Affordable Housing Advisory Council held its first meeting Tuesday afternoon. The group serves as an input group to the Huntsville Housing Authority.

The council was created after public complaints about the way the housing authority has worked in the past. There was a great deal of public outcry after the authority purchased the Stone Manor apartments a few years ago. Many people complained that there was no input from the public before the purchase was made.

The council does not have voting ability, but it’s hoped the group will help bridge a gap between the authority and the public.