New Blood Donation Center Opens in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) - There's a new place you can go to give the gift of life and save the lives of at least three other people.

WHNT NEWS 19 went along with a special familiar face on a tour of the new Lifesouth Community Blood Centers District Headquarters at 8190 Madison Boulevard, where the staff has made donating more comfortable than ever before.

Before the noon ribbon cutting at the new 13,000-square foot facility, a tour was already underway with a special guest.

"This is a place you can kind of kick back and relax.. they're gonna feed you cookies," said a spokesman of Lifesouth to Molly Moses.

"Oh wow!" said Moses, sitting in her wheelchair, looking around the new facility.

Molly is a 19-year-old from Decatur who lost all of her blood in a boating accident three years ago.

She knows the importance of donating blood.

"I've used 77 units of blood," said Moses.

She was impressed with the new donation center in Madison.

The staff started collecting blood before they ever cut the ribbon on the building.

The facility can accommodate nearly ten people donating at the same time in addition to sending out three mobile units to collect in various communities.

"It's a better location for us, afforded more technology here," said Jason Hodges of Lifesouth. "We've got a few new instruments and things like that, which allows us to serve the community better.”



They try to keep a two-day supply or up to 1,000 units of blood of all different types on hand at all times, ready to go to the hospitals in Huntsville and ten surrounding counties.

“It's a good thing to do,” said Hodges of people donating blood. “You can save up to three lives with one donation, helps people in your community, people who actually need blood, cancer patients, accident victims.”

It helps people like Molly Moses. It only takes 30 minutes to do it and the new facility makes sure those who do feel comfortable and appreciated.

The staff at Lifesouth sends off donated blood to be analyzed and guaranteed of cleanliness.