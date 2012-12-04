× Florence Officer’s K-9 Comes To Rescue During Fight

An attack on a Florence police officer ended when the officer’s dog came to the rescue.

The officer was treated and released from an area hospital, and Tuesday, he’s back on the job.

Officer Zach Maxwell says the attack could have been much worse and says he thanks his K-9 partner, Rex, for helping apprehend the suspect.

“They are very important. Our number one goal is officer safety,” said Officer Maxwell.

Police say while officers tried to arrest Charles Raymond Nixon, he ran off. Then investigators say, Nixon started assaulting Officer Maxwell.

Officer Maxwell needed back-up, but Rex was back in the car. Maxwell, hit one button on his duty belt and the police car doors opened for Rex to get. Without hesitation, Officer Maxwell says Rex was soon by his side, helping in the fight.

“Rex did a good job at stopping him from striking me anymore. He did his job. He did exactly what we would expect him to do,” said Maxwell.

Police say the German Shepard grabbed on to Nixon, and wouldn’t let go, until he was in handcuffs.

“I`m not really sure what was going through his head, but I think it was a surprise when Rex apprehended him,” said Maxwell.

Officer Maxwell says this is the first time any of the current K-9 units on the force have had to protect their handler, in a situation like this.

Nixon faces charges for assaulting a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Nixon was also taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. He has since been released to the Lauderdale County detention center.