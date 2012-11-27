Click Picks: Websites For Christmas Decor

Now that turkey time has passed, it’s time to start decorating for the holidays! If you’re looking for a little inspiration, check out the following websites – each offering unique ideas on how to make your home stand out for the season.

marthastewart.com - Oh, Martha. Such an inspiration to us all on the domestic decor front. Click the link above to check out some ideas for rustic and elegant decorations - perfect for a modern or casual home setting. Bonus? Many are do-it-yourself for the crafty types.

southernliving.com - "101 Fresh Christmas Decorating Ideas" will keep you busy beautifying your home for the next month. Categories include: front door, ornaments, centerpieces and more.

hgtv.com - Check out nine of the network's msot popular Christmas decorating ideas from holiday experts and HGTV.com readers. You'll find tips on everything from how to properly light a tree for maximum effect, to how to choose the best colors for your decorations to get maximum impact.