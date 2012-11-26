× Decatur Man Killed In I-65 Wreck

FALKVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – One man apparently died instantly in a single-car crash Monday evening on I-65 southbound in Morgan County.

State troopers say it happened around 6 o’clock near mile marker 319, just north of the Lacon exit. They say both southbound lanes were closed for approximately two hours. One lane was to have been opened while workers sought to free the automobile and pull it back up the the roadway.

The crash occurred in the same basic spot along I-65 where two tractor trailer trucks have crashed in separate accidents in as many weeks. One of the truck drivers was killed, the other escaped with only minor injuries.

Alabama State Troopers say 26 year old Dwight McKenzie Jett III, of Decatur, was returning to school after spending the Thanksgiving holiday at home.

Jett was a student at the Birmingham School of Law. His father is Decatur attorney and Decatur School Board Member Dwight Jett Jr.

State troopers are handling the investigation