ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Renderings of the new Athens City Hall, along with drawings of the planned interior, were revealed to the public during a 9AM Athens City Council work session.

The new city hall will be built on Hobbs Street, on the site of the former city hall.

Mayor Ron Marks tells WHNT News 19 construction will begin soon and the new building should be ready for occupancy within the next 24 months.