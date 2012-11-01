Understanding The Amendments: Amendments 6, 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WHNT) - We've cycled through a number of amendments with wide-reaching impacts. Now, let's tackle a couple with no legal impact at all: Amendments Six and Seven.

Amendment six would prohibit people, employers, and health care providers from requiring people to buy into a health care system.

"It's designed to allow Alabamians to go out and express their will on Obamacare," said Dr. Jess Brown.

The only problem is, the amendment has no legal standing to alter Obamacare, making the vote purely symbolic.

Amendment Seven turns out largely the same. It claims to protect secret ballots for elections of all kinds.

"The only thing that is of relevance here is the provision in this amendment that starts to gurantee secret balloting in elections at private businesses if the workers there wish to form a union," said Dr. Brown.

However, secret ballots are already guranteed in federal law, and if the federal law changed, it would still trump the language of this amendment.

Both of these amendments to the state constitution have any power they would wield gutted by the U.S. Constitution.

"Article six of the U.S. Constitution says if Congress enacts a law that implements a provision in the U.S. Constitution that that law is that supreme law in the land, state and local laws notwithstanding," said Dr. Brown.

So Amendments Six and Seven are just an expression of your opinion without any binding legal results.